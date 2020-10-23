Oppenheimer Comments on Johnson Controls International plc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.18. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Shares of JCI opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. AXA grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 424,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 64,506 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,466,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,426,000 after acquiring an additional 464,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

