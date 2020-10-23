FY2020 Earnings Estimate for KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for KBC GRP NV/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KBC GRP NV/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get KBC GRP NV/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KBCSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.30. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $39.66.

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. KBC GRP NV/ADR had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.16%.

About KBC GRP NV/ADR

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.