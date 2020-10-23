FY2020 Earnings Estimate for KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for KBC GRP NV/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KBC GRP NV/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KBCSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.30. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $39.66.

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. KBC GRP NV/ADR had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.16%.

About KBC GRP NV/ADR

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Earnings History and Estimates for KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

Receive News & Ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sypris Solutions Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.91
Sypris Solutions Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.91
Innodata Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66
Innodata Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66
CompX International Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
CompX International Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Ocwen Financial Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.76
Ocwen Financial Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.76
Seaport Global Securities Comments on Graphic Packaging Holding’s FY2020 Earnings
Seaport Global Securities Comments on Graphic Packaging Holding’s FY2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Graphic Packaging Holding’s FY2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Graphic Packaging Holding’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report