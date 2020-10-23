FY2020 Earnings Estimate for KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for KBC GRP NV/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KBC GRP NV/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KBCSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.
KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. KBC GRP NV/ADR had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.16%.
About KBC GRP NV/ADR
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.
