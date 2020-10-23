FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Issued By Cormark

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KGC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 12.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 222,690 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,981,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after buying an additional 1,874,774 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.