Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Legrand SA’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Legrand in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen expects that the company will earn $2.84 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legrand’s FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 11.34%.

OTCMKTS LGRVF opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32. Legrand has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $84.06.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

