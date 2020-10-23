Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $9.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will earn $9.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $259.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.50.

NYSE LII opened at $288.62 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $297.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.28 and its 200 day moving average is $239.98.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $62,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $1,212,883.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,892,665.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $258,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,281. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

