Analysts Offer Predictions for Newmark Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.08.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $383.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 3.98%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Newmark Group stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $894.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 42.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

