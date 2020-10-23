FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Issued By Truist Securiti

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.60.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut shares of ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

OKE opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 445.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

