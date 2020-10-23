FY2020 EPS Estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.62). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on OSMT. BidaskClub lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $302.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.