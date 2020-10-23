FY2020 EPS Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Philip Morris International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.09. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2021 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.24. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,843 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,549 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,949,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,423 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 134.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

