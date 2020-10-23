FY2020 EPS Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Philip Morris International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.09. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2021 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.24. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,843 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,549 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,949,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,423 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 134.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.