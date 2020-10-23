Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kuehne + Nagel International currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.79.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Analyst Recommendations for Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

