Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paypal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paypal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.27.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $203.93 on Wednesday. Paypal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $239.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

