Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.49

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $1.57. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 245,284 shares traded.

Separately, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Friday, July 10th.

The company has a market cap of $38.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.74 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 30.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Superior Industries International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

