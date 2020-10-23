Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $49.68 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.24.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 45,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $2,380,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 710,869 shares of company stock worth $36,870,621 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

