SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.84

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.84 and traded as high as $3.15. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 60,597 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SemiLEDs by 75,000.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

