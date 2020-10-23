Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $195.91

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $195.91 and traded as high as $211.78. Berkshire Hathaway shares last traded at $211.61, with a volume of 2,924,723 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.84 billion for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (NYSE:BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

