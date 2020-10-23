Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.83

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Inc (NASDAQ:ARCI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.83 and traded as high as $4.55. Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 26,310 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCI)

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the recycle of household appliances in North America. The company operates in two segments, Recycling and Technology. It engages in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers.

