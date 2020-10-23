Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.72

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.72 and traded as high as $25.20. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 38,123,673 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 195.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLF)

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

