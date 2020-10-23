Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.25

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.49. Synacor shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 94,609 shares trading hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 12.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synacor stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 1.46% of Synacor worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

