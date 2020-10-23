Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.25

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.49. Synacor shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 94,609 shares trading hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 12.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synacor stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 1.46% of Synacor worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Synacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Superior Industries International Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.49
Superior Industries International Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.49
Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.
Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.
SemiLEDs Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.84
SemiLEDs Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.84
Berkshire Hathaway Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $195.91
Berkshire Hathaway Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $195.91
Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.83
Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.83
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.72
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.72


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report