Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.21

Shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.67. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 6,592 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $20.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, Director Charles E. Jobson bought 35,083 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,624.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,806,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,033.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $73,114. Company insiders own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

