Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Vitality Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:VBIO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.16. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company's products in pipeline include VBX-100, an oral cannabinoid formulation for inflammatory bowel disease, C.difficile-associated diarrhea and colitis, and narcotic bowel syndrome; and VBX-210, a cannabinoid formulation, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of gastrointestinal conditions.

