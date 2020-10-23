Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.33. Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 21,408 shares.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 23,833 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 124.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

