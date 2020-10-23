U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.44

Shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.75. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 69,637 shares trading hands.

GROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Global Investors from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 32.0% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 185,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 45,021 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 17.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $350,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.