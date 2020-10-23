IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.16

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.16 and traded as high as $32.26. IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) shares last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 166,611 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IGM shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.33, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.16.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$775.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.4699999 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

