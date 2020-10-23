Aggreko (LON:AGK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $447.87

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $447.87 and traded as high as $462.20. Aggreko shares last traded at $454.16, with a volume of 408,750 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aggreko to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 607.78 ($7.94).

Get Aggreko alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 404.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 447.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $937.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Aggreko’s payout ratio is presently -62.50%.

In other news, insider Heath Drewett sold 15,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £70,149.82 ($91,651.19).

About Aggreko (LON:AGK)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.