Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HOPE. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 70.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 289,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

