GMP Capital (TSE:GMP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.45

GMP Capital Inc. (TSE:GMP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.94. GMP Capital shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 194,599 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $341.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20.

GMP Capital (TSE:GMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMP Capital Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

GMP Capital Inc, an independent diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Capital Markets and Wealth Management.

