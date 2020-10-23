GMP Capital (TSE:GMP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.45

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GMP Capital Inc. (TSE:GMP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.94. GMP Capital shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 194,599 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $341.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20.

GMP Capital (TSE:GMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMP Capital Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About GMP Capital (TSE:GMP)

GMP Capital Inc, an independent diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Capital Markets and Wealth Management.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for GMP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
AbbVie Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts
AbbVie Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Quebecor’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Quebecor’s FY2020 Earnings
Vitalhub Corp. to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share, Cormark Forecasts
Vitalhub Corp. to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share, Cormark Forecasts
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
$185.23 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. This Quarter
$185.23 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report