Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.68

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.68 and traded as high as $15.09. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 61,114 shares.

MRG.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $584.60 million and a PE ratio of 3.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.59.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

