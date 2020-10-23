CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.92

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.92 and traded as high as $17.80. CI Financial shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 569,681 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$475.44 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.4600001 earnings per share for the current year.

About CI Financial (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.