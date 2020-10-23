Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33

Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSE:ELR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.37. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 4,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Eastern Platinum Ltd. will post -0.1044304 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and osmium. The company principally holds a 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project located on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex; a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

