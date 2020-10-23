FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Halliburton Issued By Griffin Securities (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Analysts at Griffin Securities increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upped their price target on Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

NYSE:HAL opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 34.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,488 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 246.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 255,716 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 181,907 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

