Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.82

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.82 and traded as high as $32.71. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) shares last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 162,761 shares trading hands.

EIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$36.00 target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$30.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.81.

Get Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.82.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.52) by C$0.68. The business had revenue of C$243.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.