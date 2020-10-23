Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.08. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 60,040 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $4.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$3.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

