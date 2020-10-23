Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.53

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.53 and traded as high as $10.36. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 179,555 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,646.15%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

