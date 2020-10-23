Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,769 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 790% compared to the typical daily volume of 311 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.75.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,030,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $1,000,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,674,011.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,329 shares of company stock worth $19,426,286. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in VeriSign by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 117.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in VeriSign by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in VeriSign by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $207.86 on Friday. VeriSign has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.16. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VeriSign will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

