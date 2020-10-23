Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

KIGRY opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

