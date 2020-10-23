KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of KushCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSHB opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. KushCo has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.

