Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.65.

DGX opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.73. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $35,039,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $4,235,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,980 shares of company stock valued at $45,733,124. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,818,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,549,000 after purchasing an additional 179,263 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after buying an additional 984,331 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,668,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,086,000 after buying an additional 294,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,652,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 985,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,298,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

