JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $93.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

JD stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. JD.com has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 39.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at $2,457,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $402,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in JD.com by 488.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 941,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after buying an additional 781,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JD.com by 36.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,678 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

