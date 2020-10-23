Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Raised to $17.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ELEEF. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.46.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $10.05.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

