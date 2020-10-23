Scotiabank Increases Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to $13.50

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.98% from the company’s current price.

ELEEF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

