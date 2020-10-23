Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at CIBC

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Shares of ELEEF opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

