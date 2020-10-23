International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Receiving Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) has been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. International Business Machines earned a daily sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected International Business Machines’ analysis:

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $115.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.56.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.