International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Receiving Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) has been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. International Business Machines earned a daily sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.
Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $115.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.56.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.
In other International Business Machines news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.
