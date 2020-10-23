Head to Head Survey: Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) versus Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) and Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Etn. Fr. Colruyt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrellgas Partners $1.50 billion 0.02 -$64.25 million N/A N/A Etn. Fr. Colruyt $10.65 billion N/A $479.19 million $0.87 18.34

Etn. Fr. Colruyt has higher revenue and earnings than Ferrellgas Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 3.26, indicating that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ferrellgas Partners and Etn. Fr. Colruyt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Etn. Fr. Colruyt 2 2 0 0 1.50

Profitability

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Etn. Fr. Colruyt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrellgas Partners -5.51% N/A -2.92% Etn. Fr. Colruyt N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Etn. Fr. Colruyt beats Ferrellgas Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2019, it operated 71 service centers and 896 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France. It also operates ColliShop, a Webshop; and 209 Spar stores. In addition, the company provides fresh products, dry food, and frozen and non-food products; operates 70 ZEB stores, which sells multi-brand fashion products for ladies and men; operates MyUnderwear24, a Webshop that sells underwear and night clothing; and provides meat, wine, cheese, coffee, and bread. Further, it operates 42 DATS 24 filling stations, as well as Collect&Go, an online food market; generates and sells green power using onshore wind turbines, solar panels, and co-generation facilities; and offers print and document management services. It provides its products and services to wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants, as well as hospitals, schools, care homes, the hospitality sector, etc. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

