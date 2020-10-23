Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $358.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 2.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 76.2% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 47.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

