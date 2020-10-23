Traders Buy High Volume of Unum Group Put Options (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 7,523 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,809% compared to the typical volume of 394 put options.

UNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNM opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

