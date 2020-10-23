Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €154.00 ($181.18).

Several research firms have issued reports on RI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) stock opened at €146.45 ($172.29) on Friday. Pernod Ricard SA has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €138.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €139.23.

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

