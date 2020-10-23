Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,101,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $277,693,000 after buying an additional 442,388 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,298,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,825,000 after purchasing an additional 500,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,786,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,031,000 after purchasing an additional 64,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,155,000 after purchasing an additional 361,442 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.16. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

