Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRFS shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter worth about $764,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,916 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 669,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 85,849 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,246,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. BRF has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. BRF had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 19.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

