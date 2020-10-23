Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

BBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 310,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 58,132 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBD opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 15.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.