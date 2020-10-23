Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,129 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 270% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,386 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 961.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.